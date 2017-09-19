Moore races to Championship glory

High Peak rider Chris Moore retained the Lightweight Championship after securing a flag-to-flag victory in the first combined Lightweight/Formula Darley race at the penultimate round of the Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Championships.

His second place in class at the Darley Moor Motor Sports Centre, behind nearest rival Graham Wilson, of Kidsgrove, was enough to put Moore out of reach.

Ten champions were confirmed at the meeting.

The last two-day meeting in the series is on 7th–8th October.