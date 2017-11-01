Massey boxes clever to pick up 13th pro win

Undefeated Chapel-en-le-Frith boxer Jack Massey stuck to his gameplan and clinched the 13th win of his professional career.

Massey took on Blaise Mendouo, a fighter with four wins from his previous 10 bouts, and triumphed on points at the end of eight rounds.

The local cruiserweight boxer was delighted to have his hand raised in Leeds, given the awkward style of his opponent and the fact that Mendouo has only been finished once in his pro career.

Massey said: “It was a tough fight against a very, very tough, awkward opponent so it was good to get the experience and do the eight rounds.

“We watched a couple of his fights and if you rish him he spoils you a little bit and makes you look sloppy.

“So I got on the back foot, boxed him and kept him at range on the end of the jab, let him come to me.”

Massey was satisfied that his strategy paid off.

“It was effective, he still rushed forward and grabbed hold but it was better than me going forward, falling in and being made to miss.

“The plan did work.”

There was a moment when Massey felt a finish might be possible, but he was content to fight a smart fight.

“I just boxed clever,” he said.

“There were a couple of little bits, I caught him with a body shot in the second round and his shape went, but he tucked up well and defended the body shots well after that.”

With the presence of hometown hero Josh Warrington on the card, Leeds Arena was packed and Massey enjoyed the occasion.

“It was great, Josh Warrington sells a lot of tickets in Leeds so the atmosphere was amazing.

“Fighting in Leeds was good, something different for me.

“Thanks to all my fans and sponsors who supported me.”

The 24-year-old might be forgiven for looking ahead to a Christmas break, but he may well step into the ring again before 2017 is over and done.

“I might be looking to have one towards the back end of the year, I’ve got to speak to management and see what’s out there, another BoxNation card maybe,” he added.