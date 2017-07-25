Kent sees championship lead cut at Brands Hatch

Buxton motorbike racer Chris Kent retained his lead in the BMC MZ250 Championship after a difficult weekend on the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

The return of two ex-champions to the MZ paddock added an extra dimension to the weeekend’s activities, with Kent qualifying third on the grid.

The first race saw five riders in the leading group with Kent sitting easily in the middle waiting for the last two laps to make a move.

But three laps from the end his throttle stuck open going into the fast blind corner, causing him to drop back from the leaders.

With not enough time to get back in touch with the leading pack, Kent ended the race in fourth place despite setting the fastest lap of the race.

The second race saw a similar pattern at the start until Kent lost the front end on the bumps going through Clearways corner; a fast fourth gear right-hander and crashed heavily, damaging the bikes forks. Fortunately the rider emerged unscathed.

A long Saturday evening spent rebuilding the bike saw Kent ready to start Race 3 from the back of the grid.

A flying start saw him in seventh place by half way round the first lap and beginning to close on the leaders. But the previous day’s crash had affected the bikes handling and the Buxton man had to settle for seventh place.

Race 4 began badly as the bike seemed to be losing power and Kent struggled to maintain the seventh place due to lack of top speed. A broken engine bolt was subsequently found to be the cause of the problem.

Leaving Brands Hatch with a reduced championship lead leaves Kent under pressure for the next round at the popular Oulton Park in two week’s time.

The British Motor Cycle Racing Club, known as BMCRC or “Bemsee”, is the World’s oldest motorcycle racing club (1909) and one of the UK’s largest.

Anyone interested in racing in this very exciting and competitive class can contact Chris via Facebook or the MZ250 club via www.bmzrc.org.uk.