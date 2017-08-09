Juniors excel in final race of the Staffs Summer Series

Have your say

Three of Buxton Athletic Club’s juniors did themselves and the club proud with their performances at the last in the eight Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series races.

This week’s race was held over a two-mile multi-terrain route, starting from Leek Cricket Club.

Three Buxton athletes took part in the junior races with Luke Mamczur putting in another very strong performance to come in second place overall and first M15.

Amy Whelan also ran well to come 12th overall, third girl overall and first F12.

Lucy Whelan took part in the under 11 fun run to come 10th overall and second girl.

Results from the full series have now been calculated and medals presented according to how many races each athlete has performed in.

Luke Mamczur, Ava Hazelhurst, Katie Ivings and Izzy Ivings took part in at least threeraces and earned bronze medals.

Lucy Whelan, Amy Whelan, Ryan Rawlinson, Jake O’Donnell and Abbie Fryer-Winder competed in at least five races so earned silver Medals and Lucy Bednall, who completed seven, earned gold.

To complete the series you needed to finish seven of the eight races.

Bednall completed the series in shining form, winning not only her age category but also finishing as first girl overall - a fantastic achievement demonstrating her commitment, motivation and talent.