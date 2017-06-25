Junior victories for Jake and Ed at summer series meeting

Buxton AC Juniors won both junior races at the third in the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series of races at Shuttlingsloe.

In the under-11 fun run, Jake O’Donnell repeated his win from the last round to take overall victory followed by teammate Ed Hazelhurst, who was fourth.

Liam Jones was 13th and Henry Hazelhurst 14th.

Buxton’s Lucy Whelan also had an amazing race to finish second girl overall.

Buxton AC then dominated the junior race with Sam Soles winning overall as Stuart Diamond chased him home to gain third place.

Luke Guise and Ryan Rawlinson were 19th and 23rd overall and fifth and seventh junior males (11 years) respectively.

The Buxton girls did equally well with Lucy Bednall coming first girl (eighth overall).

The 12-year-old girls’ team of Amy Whelan, Katie Ivings and Izzy Ivings took the top three places in their age category (22nd, 30th and 32nd overall).

Completing the Buxton AC team was Ava Hazelhurst, who finished 35th overall and was the third 13-year-old girl.

At the Tideswell Fell Race — a picturesque 4.4-mile route with a near vertical climb and steep and precarious descent — Buxton junior Joe Purvis led the team home to finish an outstanding 19th overall out of a strong field of 129 runners.

On Saturday, the younger juniors went to a Derby Track and Field Mini-League meetings at Moorways Stadium, Derby.

Leading the way for the team was 12-year-old Lauren Wilshaw, who won the 800m in a new personal best time of 2.35.9mins.

Lauren also ran a personal best in the 70m hurdles to come third and came sixth in the 100m sprint.

The under-11 girls also had great runs with Rebecca Cudahy getting a personal best in the 600m. Emily Mills and Esme Winfield made their debuts on the track to finish ninth in the 800m and 10th in the 100m respectively.

The girls also enjoyed their first long jump competition finishing seventh and 10th.

Caleb Winfield ran well to finish sixth in the 800m, while Ryan Rawlinson had a great 100m sprint to finish third and scored an 8th in the 200m.

Heather Wilshaw equalled her mini-league best with a jump of 1.20m in the high jump and ran a personal best of 2.49.60 mins in the 800m.

Owen Rawlinson joined regulars Rachel and Hannah Cudahy for his first competition — the under 9 50m sprint. Rachel and Hannah both ran personal best times with Hannah knocking nearly three seconds of her mark.