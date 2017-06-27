Jones hits the heights for an ultra marathon run in the Alps

Buxton Athletic Club’s Nick Jones took part in the Marathon du Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

Part of a four-day mountain running festival, the event featured seven distances, from 3.8km to an ultra marathon of 82km.

Jones raced the ultra marathon, which included a 6,000m vertical climb.

Of 1,147 starters, only 636 completed the course with Jones finishing 318th in 20hrs, 51mins and 48secs.

Nine club runners competed in the third race of the Buxton AC 2017 Ultra Championships, the Baslow Boot Bash.

Jon Sewell was the first Buxton runner to complete the 26-mile route, finishing third overall in 4-58, closely followed by Amy Clark (fourth overall and first lady) in 5-10 and Richard Bouglas, who was fifth in 5-11.

Martin Ward finished in 5-47, ahead of Tania Wilson in 6-19; Emma Wentworth, Kate Phillips and Sheila Bradley in 6-21; and Simon Moorhouse in 7-32.

Rob White and Terry Fowler contested the Manchester Mile races at Sportcity, an event revived in 2014 to commemorate legendary runner and broadcaster David Coleman, who won the trophy in 1949.

Tommy Horton, of Hallamshire Harriers, won in 4-11-72. Rob White won the fastest male veteran prize, finishing in 4-40-05, just 0.8 of a second outside his personal best.

Terry Fowler was the seventh male veteran in 5-41-08.

Alasdair Campbell set the second fastest time ever at the Kinder Trog fell race, winning in 1-48-15, nearly 20 minutes ahead of the second-placed runner. Bryan McKenna was thirrd overall in 2-07-50, two seconds behind the runner-up.

At the Colshaw Hall 10K, Sheila Bradley was the first female veteran and Kate Phillips (47-50) and Gemma Clarke (1-00-31) set personal bests.