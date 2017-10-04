Jack ‘One Smack’ Massey wants to make his name

Jack Massey says it’s time for him to ‘step up’ and make a name for himself with a win on a major televised bill later this month.

The Chapel-en-le-Frith fighter is due to be in action against an as-yet unnamed opponent on 21st October at Leeds Arena.

It’s the 13th fight of his professional career but Massey isn’t superstitious and believes he’s worked hard enough in the gym that luck won’t come into it.

“It’s going to be an eight rounder, another step up and I’ve been putting it in in the gym and getting good sparring in,” he said.

“I should find out who I’m fighting by the end of this week.

“Everything going through camp has been going well, my fitness is up.

“It’s been a while since ‘One Smack’ entered the ring, so he’s had plenty of time to prepare for this bout, sparring with the likes of Tommy McCarthy – a top five ranked British cruiserweight.

“My last fight was in March and I was supposed to be fighting in May but I had a cut, so I’ve been in the gym since then ticking over,” he said.

“But I’ve really put in the work over the last 10 weeks, I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been.”

The bill he’s fighting on will get plenty of attention thanks to the main event.

And that kind of exposure can only be a good thing for Massey, if he puts in the required performance of course.

“It’s going to be showcased on BoxNation and BT Sport so it’s time for me to make a name for myself on this sort of bill and get my name out there.

“Josh Warrington, a Leeds lad, is fighting for the IBF featherweight title eliminator and it’s going to be a sell out.

“He gets a massive support from Leeds United fans, sells a lot of tickets, so it will be a good night.”

If you’re interested in travelling to Leeds to support the local cruiserweight, there are seats available on a return coach.

For information and tickets contact Massey on social media or on 07549236312.