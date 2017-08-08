Iddon agonisingly close to a repeat of his Brands Hatch podium heroics

Christian Iddon narrowly missed out on a repeat of his Brands Hatch podium heroics this weekend when he was once again in line for third place before being pipped at the post by Leon Haslam.

Iddon had struggled with tyre wear throughout free practice, working hard with the team to get the best from them around the notoriously abrasive Thruxton track, leaving him with little time to show his outright pace.

When he finally did, in qualifying, the Hayfield rider claimed fourth on the grid in Superpole.

Selecting the harder tyres, in an effort to reduce wear, meant Iddon would always be on the back foot, when the entire front row were on the softer tyre.

Despite dropping a couple of places on the opening lap, Iddon clawed them back, only for the race to be neutralised under the safety car for five laps.

As the race got back under way, the former Supermoto champion dropped two places once again.

But with five laps remaining he nicked fifth place back off Jason O’Halloran and stayed there until the flag.

Iddon, starting seventh, dropped a place on the opening lap of race two, but clawed his way up to fourth in a battle with Leon Haslam.

With just one lap to go Iddon inherited third place, in a repeat of his outing at Brands Hatch two weeks earlier, but with Haslam breathing down his neck it was going to be nip and tuck at the line.

Haslam squeezed through to take third on the last lap, leaving Iddon fourth, just 0.240secs behind.

“I came into the weekend knowing that I had pace, as I had pace here last year, but knowing it was all about tyres, explained Iddon.

“From the outset we were doing two race runs every session to see what we can do.

“So it was frustrating from a riding point of view because I wasn’t really able to let loose and show the potential that I had until qualifying. That was good as we qualified quite well, and I was happy that once I got to ride the bike how we wanted to that we had the pace.

“Just narrowly missing out on a podium, it’s a strong haul of points with a fourth and a fifth, and normally we’d be quite happy with that, but with those around us in the showdown taking massive points hauls it’s been a little bitter-sweet.

“Massive progress compared to last year where we came home with only three points, compared with twenty-four.

“Big thanks to the TYCO boys as always, for their hard work.

“Looking forward to Cadwell and then Silverstone, those are the two crunch places really, as then we go in to the showdown.”

Thruxton was also the site of tragedy, with the death of Mark Fincham following a crash.

He had been racing for the True Heroes team, which gives injured military veterans motorsport experience.

Iddon paid his own tribute to the fallen rider ane ex Marine: “I’d like to pass on my condolences to the family and friends of Mark Fincham.

“I didn’t know him well, but I did have the pleasure of meeting him, had a brew or two.

“He was definitely a true hero, a great guy, it’s a shame, so sad, to have a loss such as that.

“Thanks to the BSB crew for doing a great job, always.”