High Peak success at county schools sports awards

It was a very successful night for High Peak at the Derbyshire Schools Sports Awards with both Chapel en le Frith High School and Buxworth Primary Schools winning Active School of the Year awards.

The awards were staged at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel.

The Primary award recognise the commitment to school sport and developing healthy active lifestyles while the secondary awards recognises the school’s drive to increase the number, range and quality of inclusive opportunities so more young people can take part in school festivals and competitions.

The two schools have worked very successfully together for many years achieving a high standard both in PE lessons at school, and through tournaments and competitions both at Chapel High School and further afield.

In addition the High Peak secured several other awards.

Jacob Roberts from Chapel High School won Sportsman of the Year for his outstanding kickboxing performances at National and World Championship level.

The Chapel High School boys’ cross country team finished runners-up in the Derbyshire Team of the Year category after qualifying for the English Schools finals.

Young Joseph Cooper from Chinley Primary won runner-up in the Primary School Sportsman of the Year which recognised his super achievements nationally at table tennis.

