High Peak stay second in Sportshall League

High Peak Athletics Club retained second place in the Sportshall competition after the fourth round of the series at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park Leisure Centre on Sunday.

That left High Peak AC still just behind Amber Valley & Erewash AC, but maintaining their lead over the much larger clubs of Chesterfield AC and Derby AC.

Every athlete who competed did so with strong and determined performances, with many finishing in the top three of their individual events.

The U13 and U15 boys have continually showed their strength by leading their age groups in the points table at every meeting, and they were not to disappoint again last weekend.

HPAC believe the Sportshall competitions, which are an exciting indoor programme of adapted athletics activities as well as a fun way to build core athletics skills, are an excellent way to introduce young athletes to competitions.

This Saturday the club will be back in cross country action in the last of the Derbyshire Athletics Cross Country Mini League, to be held at Tupton.

Many of HPAC’s members will be running not only to gain points for team positions, but some are in with a very strong chance of winning individual medals.