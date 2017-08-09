High Peak racer on the trail of two titles

High Peak racer Chris Moore continues his chase of two titles as the Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club stage round five of seven of their Club Championship at the Darley Moor Motor Sports Centre, near Ashbourne on Sunday.

Northwich’s David Carson holds a 14 point advantage over Moore in the Formula Darley Championship, with Joe Walton (Preston), third and needing to close a similar gap to Moore.

However, Moore does hold a 29-point lead in the Lightweight class over Graham Wilson (Kidsgrove).

There are plenty of classes in which local competitors are in with a chance of collecting the silverware at the end of the season.

To date Jamie Pearson (Derby) has amassed the highest number of points in any one class, sitting at the top of the Pre Injection (Up To 1300cc) table with 72 points, after winning all races so far.

However, this does not mean he is home and dry with the Championship ‘in the bag’ as the same number of points are still on offer and a small error, or mechanical breakdown could see his 41 point advantage over Andrew Lowe (Stone) and Mark Brailsford (Chesterfield) a further four points adrift, reduce significantly, if either could capitalise on it.

Lowe is in a similar position to Pearson in the Pre Injection 600 class, although with just a 24 point lead over Dan Milner (Hope Valley).

At the other end of the scale Dan Knight/Matthew Rostron (Northwich/Formby) are leading Howard Baker/Mike Killingsworth (Sutton Coldfield/Lincoln) by just one point at the head of the Formula 600 Sidecar championship, so

this class will certainly go down to the wire.

The closest of the solo championships is the Steel Framed 600 class which has Steve Price (Cheadle) leading from joint second place men, Dean Ephgrave (Hucknall) and Wally Bradbury (Chesterfield) by just six points.

In the Mini Sound of Thunder Championship Walton has a 16 point deficit over Carson, with Jack Petrie (Bournemouth) a further 11 points behind, in third place.

Ben Scranage (Bolton) has just a small advantage in both the Peak Cup and Open Solo classes.

In the Peak Cup he leads Steve Procter (Wakefield) by 8 points, with Jim Hodson (Wigan) a further two points adrift, in third.

The Open Solo class sees him with just a six point advantage over Julian Tillotson (Bolton) with Andy Taylor (Chesterfield) a further nine points behind. Lloyd Shelley (Burntwood) heads both the Formula 600 and Sound of Thunder classes; a 12 point lead over Procter in the F600 class, whilst he has managed to double that gap in the SoT class, over Jamie Medhurst (Long Eaton) with Jamie Horner (Newark) a further six points back in third.

This season has brought some fantastic racing and with just the final three rounds remaining that is sure to continue.

General admission is £12 (Senior Citizens £8 and U16s free) and practice starts at 10am with the first race scheduled for 11.30am.

There is ample room for spectators to camp and caravan at Darley Moor over the race weekends. The cost is £5 per unit per night. Camping will normally be available from 4pm on the Friday evening until 10am on the day after the meeting or by special arrangement with the circuit management – call

01335 343833.

Darley Moor is one of the few circuits in which dogs are welcome, provided they are kept on a lead at all times during race day and the owners act in a responsible manner.