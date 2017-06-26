High Peak athletes fighting hard for second place in mini league

High Peak Athletic Club are third in the Derbyshire Mini League after the third meeting in the series at Moorways Stadium, Derby.

They are close behind Derby AC ahead of the last meeting of the series next month.

Under-11 boys gained good points for the club with Tom Boam first in both his events, setting personal bests in both the 80m and howler javelin.

Samuel McGill was second in both the 150m and long jump. Xavier Morgan pushed hard in the 600m and 150m to finish fifth and sixth. Jed Burton and Dylan Taylor contributed towards the club’s points.

For the under-11 girls, Alice Tolley again won the 600m in strong style, Courney Limer was second and third in the 150m and 80m.

Hannah Dunkin, Plum Kidd, Sienna Jackson, Thaila Parker-Heath and Martha Harris-Wood showed determination in their events and the relay team was second.

For the under-13 boys, Will Stanway ran strong races to come fourth and eighth in 600m and 200m respectively, and was also third in the shot.

Lewis Lingard, on his debut at track and field competitions, showed great determination in the 100m.

Byron Masterson, who was the only under-15 boy, was second in the shot and fourth in the long jump with pbs.

In the under-13 girls, Freya Hatcher was second in the 70m hurdles and shot, and gave a solid performance in the long jump.

Jamie-Lee Taylor was fourth in the long jump, and seventh in the shot and 800m. Livia Heyward was sixth in the shot, seventh in the 200m and 13th in the long jump. Jane Berry contributed points in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

Matilda Anderson made a welcome return to athletics competitions in the 100m, 800m and long jump.

In the under-15 girls, Sosseh Badjie made the 800m an exciting race, fighting hard to be second. Sosseh was sixth in the high jump. Katie Taylor was fourth in the shot and set a pb in the 75m hurdles.

Eight HPAC members were in the 100m. Megan Harris-Wood was eighth followed by Nell Tolley in 10th, Aimee Sweetmore 12th and then Ruby Burton, Katie Taylor, Nicole Johnson, Sash Scragg and Elspeth Morgan. Megan Harris-Wood was fifth in the 800m race.