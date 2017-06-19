Good turnout from High Peak for summer series

In the second round of the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series, High Peak Athletics Club’s Alice Tolley was second.

There was a great turnout from High Peak for tough races up to Solomans Temple in windy conditions.

Seventeen High Peak runners took part and 12 in the fun run.

Xavier Morgan was fifth, Samual McGill eighth, Jed Burton 10th and Eden Henson, running her best yet, was 15th out of 71 runners in a competitive race.

Dylan Taylor, Tom Boam, Ludo Holliday, Astrid Holliday, Chloe Montgomery-White, Mia Stokes and Jack Taylor, representing the club, ran well and finished high up the field.

The junior race featured a strong field of young fell runners.

Boris Holliday was ninth, Gregor McGill 11th and Nell Tolley and Elspeth Morgan finished strongly in respectable positions.

James McGill led the way for the adults as he was placed in the first half of the field after a tough and fast race to the finish.

The next race is at Shutlingsloe.