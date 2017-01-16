Glossop sharp shooter reaches nationals

It’s mind over matter for Glossop’s hot shot Lottie Dennett who will be taking aim at the National Schools’ Pistol Shooting Championships in Cardiff.

The King’s Girls’ Division pupil only took up the sport 12 months ago as part of her desire to become a modern pentathlete and she is already in the top 16 in the country for pupils in Years 6-8.

Lottie, 13, said: “It’s all about mental control; staying in the moment, controlling your breathing and maintaining focus even when you miss. It’s not so much about talent, it is more about mental discipline.”

She added: “I practise in the back garden and the neighbours don’t seem to mind, but as I was given a laser gun for Christmas I can now practise inside as well.”

Lottie scored 147 out of 200 over the 10 metre range in the North of England Championships at Ellesmere College, finishing sixth in her section to qualify as one of the country’s top 16.

She added: “I play all other sports at King’s: hockey, netball, anything I can and I am also keen on my running, swimming, cycling and riding and want to see how well I can do as a pentathlete.”

King’s Girls’ Division Principal Helen Broadley said: “It’s wonderful to see this talented and modest young woman developing so many different skills and, although the competition will be very strong, we wish her all the best for the final in Cardiff.”