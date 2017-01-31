Five goals for Edwards as Badgers smash six

Buxton Badgers overcame conceding an early goal at Beeston to win 6-2 with Charlie Edwards hitting five goals.

Captained by Noah McCahill, Badgers started slowly and were caught off guard as Beeston slid the ball past the new defence of Dave Edwards, Dan Taylor and Joe Graham, and goalkeeper Matthew Schofield.

McCahill composed his team and Jack Edwards quickly equalised.

For the next 20 minutes there were tense moments at both ends from short corners, but good defence prevented further goals.

Schofield made good decisions to come off his goalline to support his defence.

Buxton raised their game following changes to the rearguard — Jack Hobday returned to his usual left back position and Joe Graham went to left inner to complement the running power of Jack Edwards.

Buxton took the lead from a break started with a good ball by Adam Munden. Rees Gibbs and Matthew Golding were involved and Charlie Edwards scored again.

Under the calm leadership of McCahill, midfield players Maddy Hazelhurst, on her debut, Rees Gibbs and Alfie Dewberry showed resilience.

However, from a break Beeston levelled before half-time.

Buxton powered back into the lead within seconds of the restart.

McCahill zig-zagged through the home side before passing to Rees Gibbs at the top of the D, who fired into the back of the goal.

Munden, centre back Dan Taylor and Jack Hobday repelled Beeston’s threatening attacks.

Then Jim McCahill, also making his debut for Badgers, sent Golding on a run down the right. The ball was played to McCahill, who unselfishly passed to Charlie Edwards to complete his hat-trick to the cheers of the visiting supporters.

Jack Edwards, Charlie Edwards and Joe Graham, working hard on the left, switched play to Dave Edwards and down the right to Matthew Golding. His cross was missed by McCahill, but Edwards tipped in his fourth.

The goalscorer quickly made it 6-2 before the visitors survived a late Beeston short corner.