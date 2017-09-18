Five goals for depleted firsts in away win

Buxton Ladies 1sts won their second match of the season 5-0 at Burton Ladies 3rds.
Depleted by injuries and holidays, Buxton were bolstered by capable youngsters Ellie Higgins-Brown, Molly Shaw and Emily Bradbury,
With good communication and team spirit, Buxton gained the upper hand early in the game, despite Burton pressure.
Karen Ainscow executed a good mid-air deflection to keep the ball out of the Buxton goal.
The visitors took the lead as Chelle Dexter-Lowe smashed into the top right corner.
Burton won plenty of short corners in the second half, which were defended well by the back line — Helen Szostakowicz, Sharon Sessions, Bradbury, Shaw and Naomi Sessions.
Naomi Sessions, in her last game before going to university, fired in Buxton’s second after a string of accurate passes.
Buxton’s third goal came from a sideline ball taken by Nel Dexter-Lowe.
It was passed to Chelle Dexter-Lowe, who knocked it on for Naomi Sessions in front of goal to clinically put the ball in the back of the net. Chelle Dexter-Lowe went on to score two further goals, one an expert deflection.
Burton had good chances but keeper Helen Szostakowicz kept the ball out.
