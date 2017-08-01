Fell race series extended to the Lake District

Have your say

Buxton Athletic Club extended the reach of their popular Midweek Fell Series.

New for 2017 was a race further afield — the Rydal Round in the Lake District.

It was chosen to encourage runners to test their fell running ability over the terrain of Cumbria.

Last Thursday, two Buxton runners took up the challenge and signed up for the nine-mile race over a tough course.

Rydal forms part of the well-known Ambleside Sports Festival.

It also includes a traditional Guides Race.

This was a much shorter event at just under two miles and followed a set path up and down the fell side.

That meant it was more easily viewed by spectators.

Nigel Jeff, who is now midway through his 50 At 50 challenge — running 50 fell races in his 50th — and Richard Bouglas competed in the Rydal Round, with Pete Bailey joining them for the Guides Race.

In a field of 115 runners, Jeff finished the Rydal in 45th place in 1:49.48, with Bouglas close behind in 49th, completing the course in 1:51.31.

Also on Thursday, but much closer to home, eight Buxton athletes raced the Stoney Middleton Fell Race.

First Buxton lady home was Jo Bednall in 44:12.

She was also the second lady overall after a terrific performace.

The first Buxton man to complete the race was Bryan McKenna, who came home fifth in 34:44.

Completing the line up of Vuxton runners were Paul Wardman (45:20), Richard Goff (45:21), Andrew Wearden (47:40), Charlie Aucott (53:31), Wendy Bainbridge (55:18) and Gemma Clark (65:15).

For more information about Buxton AC, which is in its 40th year, go to http://buxtonac.org.uk