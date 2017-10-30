Debutant triumphs in notable double by Buxton ABC fighters

A victory double, which included success for a young debutant, heaped credit on Buxton Amateur Boxing Club in a competitive show hosted by the Aldercar and Langley Mill club on Saturday night.

William Challis-Hoseason and Archie Durham both chalked up terrific victories against tough opponents. And they will now be among the headline fighters on the bill when the Buxton outfit stages its own annual show at the Devonshire Dome on Friday, November 24.

Challis-Hoseason was first up against local boxer Oliver Heath, and the skills displayed by both lads concealed that this was their first competitive bout.

The Buxton lad’s cool disposition didn’t allow the nerves to show as he settled into the basics with long, searching jabs. And as the contest progressed, Challis-Hoseason manoeuvred skilfully out of trouble before attacking with some clean combinations.

Heath attempted to keep on top of his opponent, but could not quite match the agility of Challis-Hoseason, who took the split decision.

Durham was up against Darren Connor, a very muscular boxer from the Peterborough Police club. Connor’s tactic from the start was to work inside the body and catch his taller opponent over the top, and it took some very uncomfortable clinches before Durham figured out how to handle his forgaing rival.

Into the second round, Durham kept the fight away from the ropes and dominated the centre of the ring by capiatlising on his longer reach.

Connor was relentless, but the Buxton boxer pulled off some quality scoring punches to take a unanimous decision.

Tickets for the Devonshire Dome show are on sale now. They cost £15 on the door, but £10 each when five or more are bought together beforehand.