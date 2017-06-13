Countdown in full swing to Peak Forest Fell Race

The countdown has begun to the 2017 renewal of the Peak Forest Fell Race, which is run in the limestone area of the glorious Peak District countryside.

The race, which covers 9.7 kilometres in distance with a climb of 198 metres, takes place on Sunday, July 9. Every year, it attracts a large field, including fell runners from across the country.

The event, which was won in 2016 by Gareth Briggs, also raises funds for the Reading Room in the village of Peak Forest, which is a registered charity and the local community centre.

Registration for next month’s race takes place at the Reading Room, which is located at the road junction with traffic lights on the A623. Parking will be on the village recreation ground, which is on the south side of the A623, about 250 metres east of the traffic lights.

The entrance fee for the race, which starts at 11.15 am on Church Lane, in front of the former village shop, is £5 and you need to be 17 or over to take part. Anyone needing more information should ring Chris Hopley on 01298 23358.