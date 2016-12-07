Chapel school make history at nationals

A team of runners from Chapel-En-Le-Frith High School made history last weekend when they travelled to Range sixth form in Formby for the National Schools’ Cross Country Cup Final.

It was the first time the school had ever competed in a national finals under teacher Miss Milne, having qualified last month.

Three Buxton runners, Ed and Stuart Diamond, who finished 88th and 110th, were led by Sam Soles who finished 18 seconds in front of Ed in 63rd place.

Also in the intermediate boys team of Chapel’s runners were Nathaniel Owen, Robert Munro and James Ashenden, who finished 97th, 118th and a very respectable 134th out of a field of around 140 runners.