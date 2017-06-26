Championships won at entertaining Raceway day

Buxton Raceway provided 24 races, including the BBA English Championship for heavy-hitting two-litre Bangers, the Junior Micra Rods Northern Championship and the Rebels Midlands Championship on Sunday.

The action began with Jascars — 8 to 16-year-olds in miniature racers imported from the USA.

The cars, which have excellent engineering and are realistic to their full-sized Nascar counterparts, flew around the Buxton oval.

Stars of the section were numbers 62 and 26 — Todd Garner and James Walls.

In the adults’ Mascars, top racer was number 11, Juli Stanford, who took a final win after superb racing.

Dan Ashton (number 14) and Karl Baker (number one)took the heats.

The Baths, father and son racers, saw their cars 24 and 25 come together, causing plenty of damage. Both drivers were OK.

The Rebels saw yellow grade driver Pete Beldom (686) race off with three wins to be named Midlands Drivers Champion for 2017.

Runner-up was the 2016 winner, Tom Dayman (202), ahead of Rob Jones (30) and Keith Murphy (80).

The Open Rods provided good entertainment.

Number 11 Oliver Cox, of Chesterfield, raced from white grade front row and had an impressive victory in his heat and the final — the Peaks Championship.

The other heat went to Stuart Bromley (43), who was runner up in the Peaks.

The Super Bangers featured some new names on track, including Leek’s Dave Billing (111), who won all three races in a well-presented racer that went as good as it looked.

Jason Black (14), from Stoke, and the Copes — Dave and his son, Tyler, from Leek, bagged lots of points.

The Junior Rods Northern champion was Ben Germany (19) with Will Cooley (17) runner-up.

A heavy crash took out Billy Kidd (1) as he led the second heat, ending his racing due to extensive damage.

The two-litre Bangers were dominated by the trusty and strong Ford Mondeo.

Craig Miller (442) won the BBA Championship. In the all-comers race, Marcus Sprawling (403) crossed the line first. To finish the event, a DD was won by Marcus Sprawling (403), of Kings Lynn.