Cavendish glory at County Foursomes

Buxton’s Cavendish Golf Club Ladies Silver team are celebrating victory in the prestigious Derbyshire Interclub Foursomes competition.

They travelled to Morley Hayes Golf Club on Friday to face Burton-on-Trent Golf Club in the final.

The Cavendish Ladies representing the club played in two teams - Hilary Whatmore with Chris Campbell and Bridget Watson with Frances Reynolds – and displayed remarkable resilience and team spirit to triumph against a very strong Burton team.

Derbyshire County captain Sheila Lancaster presented the impressive trophy.

The original Phyllis Evershed Trophy was presented in 1929 and Cavendish have won the trophy on four previous occasions: 1958, 1959, 1974 and 1996.

This is a tremendous achievement for the club and follows hot on the heels of the Ladies also winning the Derbyshire Silver Division County Finals in August.