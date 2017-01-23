Buxton youngsters lead the way at schools championships

Lauren Wilshaw led the way for Buxton Athletic Club juniors at the Derbyshire Schools County Cross-Country Championships.

Youngsters from all over the county represented 10 district teams at the event at Moorways Stadium, Derby.

A total of 17 Buxton AC juniors qualified to run for High Peak — and a club spokesman said they all did themselves credit.

Leading the way in the first race of the day was Wilshaw, who took bronze in the Year 7 girls’ race and helped the High Peak team to overall second place.

Lauren has had an outstanding cross-country season, having already gained a selection for Derbyshire in the Inter-Countries Cross-Country Championships.

Buxton’s Caleb Winfield was 30th in the Year 7 boys as his district team won their category.

The junior girls, from Years 8 and 9, included Buxton’s Amy Whelan.

She ran a fine race to finish 15th, despite being one of the youngest in her age group.

Heather Wilshaw was 17th and Katie Ivings 50th.

Buxton had a strong contingent in the junior boys’ race with Sam Soles finishing fifth, Edward Diamond 14th, Stuart Diamond 29th and Harrison Turner in 38th.

Soles has qualified to represent Derbyshire in the English Schools Championships.

Both the boys and girls Year 8/9 teams finished second overall.

The intermediate boys, from Years 10 and 11, won their race overall.

Buxton AC members Luke Farrant, Joe Purvis, Jacob Winfield and Dan Soles came eighth, 26th, 28th and 30th respectively. Fell team members Alex Ediker, Will Tighe and Elliott Meylan were first, fourth and seventh respectively.

Farrant, Ediker, Tighe and Meyland earned places in the Derbyshire team at the English Schools Cross Country Championships in March.

A Buxton AC spokesman said: “It was great to see pupils from different schools, clubs and areas coming together to support each other and represent their districts. There was a real sense of camaraderie and all the children supported and encouraged each other, showing real teamwork and sportsmanship skills.”