Buxton speedway star Matt is national runner-up

Buxton’s Matt Williamson finished runner-up in Sunday’s National League Riders’ Championship meeting at Leicester.

Williamson flew the flag superbly for the Hitmen but eventually missed out by just two points as Belle Vue’s Dan Bewley raced to a 15-point maximum to take the trophy.

The format saw 16 riders compete over 20 heats for the crown.

Colts rider Bewley broke the NL track record at Beaumont Park on his way to five victories ahead of Williamson while Birmingham’s Liam Carr finished third.

Bewley said afterwards: “It feels great and it’s nice to be able to win this for Belle Vue Colts as well as myself.

“They were one of the clubs, along with Edinburgh, who gave me my break in speedway and I can’t thank them enough along with Craig Cook who recommended me to both of them.

“It was a good meeting and I was really happy with how I rode. I had speed, the bikes were working good and I felt fast all meeting.”

Williamson finished 14th in the competition last year with nine points while representing Belle Vue.

An accomplished motocross rider during his early years, Williamson only made the switch to speedway in the winter of 2012.

Despite minimal experience on the shale, he instantly impressed – to such an extent that Buxton offered him a full-time team place for the 2013 campaign.

Now he is back with the Hitmen, trying to help them avoid finishing bottom of the table.

They are away at second-to-bottom Stoke Potters on Sunday, 8th October.

NLRC final scores were: Dan Bewley 15, Matt Williamson 13, Liam Carr 12, Tom Bacon 11, Ben Morley 11, Jordan Jenkins 10, Alfie Bowtell 9, Jon Armstrong 8, Josh Bailey 8, Luke Bowen 7, Adam Roynon 4, Ryan Terry-Daley 3, Tom Woolley 3, Luke Harris 3, Chris Widman 2, Conor Dwyer (res) 1, James Cockle 0.