Buxton’s Sam breaks British ‘Everesting’ record

Buxton Cycling Club’s Sam Clark completed a remarkable achievement on Saturday as he cycled until he had completed 8848 metres of climbing - the equivalent of riding to the top of Mount Everest from sea level in one day.

From the beginning, Sam had his eyes set on breaking the UK record time for a ‘Everesting’ and he beat this by a considerable margin with his time of 11 hours 29 minutes and two seconds.

Everesting, say cycling communities, has to be completed according to specific rules which mean it has to be done in one ride and that it has to be done by riding up and down a single climb; in this case, St Mary’s Road in New Mills.

This creates difficulties: a longer, easier climb might seem a good choice but you would need to ride too far but a very steep climb may prove too difficult with tired legs at the end of the day.

St Mary’s Road was Sam’s compromise choice and required 92 ascents, starting in the early morning dark and finishing an hour after dusk.

He was accompanied at points during the day by various Buxton CC clubmates who each completed a few ascents alongside him, particularly Arne Beswick who also recently successfully took on the challenge on Peaslows Hill in Chapel-en-le-Frith and, earlier in the year, the feared Winnat’s Pass out of Castleton.