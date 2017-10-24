Buxton’s Emma Wentworth wins age category at Holmfirth 10k

The wet and windy weather over the weekend didn’t prevent Buxton AC athletes setting personal bests and winning prizes at the Holmfirth 10K on Sunday.

Fresh from her excellent run in the York Marathon two weeks previously, Emma Wentworth gave another fine performance and collected the prize for 1st F40, finishing fifth overall in 45:55.

There were personal bests all around for the other three runners, with Paul Wardman finishing 25th in 44:53, and Louise and Chris Morten coming home together in 51:47 and 51:48 respectively.

At the Chesterfield Half Marathon, there were also personal best for Louise Hallows and Caroline Newton-Phillips.

In a field of over 700 finishers, Hallows completed the 13.1 miles in 2:04.33 with Newton-Phillips coming home in 2:09.08.

Much further afield, Andy Lidstone chose an unusual way of celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary, by running the Venice Marathon.

While Lidstone didn’t have to contend with the wild weather in the UK, he still had to negotiate several obstacles on the route, including the many bridges over Venice’s waterways and a high tide flooding St Mark’s Square.

Of the nearly 6000 finishers, Lidstone finished a highly respectable 339th overall and 33rd in his M50 age category with a time of 3 hours and 13 minutes.”