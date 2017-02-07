Buxton runners compete against high class field

A team of 11 runners represented Buxton AC at the ‘Alsager 5 Mile’ race over in Cheshire on Sunday.

The race in renowned as one of the flattest and most prestigious five mile events in the country and regularly attracts a high class field.

The women’s race was won by Team GB cross country runner Lauren Howarth in 27:24, with Sonia Samuels, who represented Team GB in the Rio Olympics Marathon, just edged into 2nd.

Among the Buxton runners, there were some big new personal best times set.

Annabelle Mottram, who’s currently training for the London Marathon, competed the race in 39:12 taking well over five minutes off her time from 2016. There were also PBs for Richard Bouglas (30:40), Kevin Mottram (31:46) and Pete Bailey (33:57).

Robert White was first Buxton across the line in 28:14 and finished a highly respectable 45th overall and 2nd M40, with Jo Bednall also claiming second place in her F50 age category in 35:16.

Completing the line up were Jason Bennett, Amy Clark, Kate Ledin, Sheila Bradley and Tracey Bennett.

In stark contrast to the flat roads of Cheshire, also on Sunday, Alasdair Campbell competed in the Long Mynd Valley Fell Race.

The 11.5 mile route includes a punishing 6 hill climbs with a combined height gain of over 4500ft!

This race also attracted a high class field, perhaps because the same route will be used in March for one of the English Fell Championship races.

Campbell finished in 1:46.19 and 9th place overall; an incredibly impressive result considering some of the quality runners he beat. These included Simon Bailey; an eight time English Champion!

Other notable performances from local runners, include former Buxton AC member Lloyd Taggart (English Champion in 2011 and now running for Dark Peak) finishing 3rd, and Simon Coldrick (Pennine) coming in 17th.

After the cancellation of the January Pavilion Gardens 5K due to snow, the race is back this Saturday (weather permitting)! The event is free and all abilities are welcome; just turn up at the Bath Road end of Broadwalk warmed up and ready for the 9am start.”