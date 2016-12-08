Buxton Ladies win their top of the table battle

Buxton Ladies came out on top in their top-of-the-table battle with Amber Valley Hornets.

The 4-1 victory at Ripley came after a nervous start, and placed them top of the league table having beaten every opponent they’ve faced.

Amber Valley set out their stall with an organised midfield and speed on the break and it was easy to see why they were competing for the top spot, but Buxton weathered the storm with Karen Ainscow marshalling the defence.

Gradually Buxton found their feet with determined tackling and quick passing, led by captain Nicole Roe.

Lateral running from Michelle Dexter-Lowe provided space for Naomi Sessions to exploit and as the half progressed Buxton’s patience was rewarded with a ruthless top of the D finish from Maddie Wojtowicz.

The second half saw Buxton quickly adding to their score; the weekly rebound drills paying off when Kirsty Dewberry gave their keeper no chance with a clinical finish.

However minutes later a rare lapse in concentration let Amber Valley back into the game, a swift attacking move saw their first genuine challenge on Buxton’s goal and with a bit of luck for the home side the ball bobbled home.

Buxton were quickly able to steady the ship, and a mistake from the Amber Valley centre back provided Michelle Dexter-Lowe the opportunity to steal the ball, drive into the D and smash into the bottom corner.

From this point onwards the midfield of Maddie Wojtowicz, Janelle Dexter-Lowe, Kirsten Moore and Emma Alexander controlled the game, and the passing allowed overlapping runs into the attacking third for the half backs Sharon Sessions and Sam Armitage.

Despite the defence trying very hard it was down to the forwards to complete the scoring with Naomi Sessions using her 3D skills to put away the fourth goal.

A special mention has to go to the Buxton Goalkeeper; in 13 games only three goals have been conceded, Helen Szostakowicz is also proving herself to be an invaluable distributor of the ball, using her precision kicks to start Buxton on the counter attack from the baseline.