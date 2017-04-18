Buxton AC trio set new personal bests at Crewe 10k

Three Buxton Athletic Club members set new 10k personal bests on Easter Sunday on the road in the South Cheshire Harriers, Crewe 10K.

Of 320 runners, Ben Light claimed an excellent 17th place overall in 36:55, with Kevin Mottram 91st in 41:55 (new PB), Justin Holmes 226th in 51:41 (a new PB by over four minutes) and Gill Thompson 286th in 58:27.

Ultra Marathon expert Emma Tan completed the 50mile Liverpool to Manchester race on Saturday.

On the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend weather-wise, Tan completed the race in nine hours and 57 minutes and picked up a coveted silver medal for finishing in the top 100.

Tan said: “I was pleased to come in under 10 hours and I only just scraped a silver medal.

“They give a gold to the first 50, then silver to the next 50, then bronze - I was 99th!”

Father and son team, Alan and Jim Talbot, chose to spend Bank Holiday Monday running the Wollaton Park Easter 10K in Nottingham.

The low-key, off-road event takes in two, clockwise laps of the park and every finishers receives a commemorative mug.

Although official results are not yet available, Talbot junior finishing in approximately 43:55, with Talbot senior following a few minutes later in 47:56.

At least six Buxton AC runners are putting in final preparations this week ahead of the iconic London Marathon on Sunday.