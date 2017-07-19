Buxton AC juniors get their reward for fell performances

Buxton AC juniors travelled to Marls Pit, Rossendale for the English Junior Fell Championshipspresentation event.

Hosted by Rossendale Harriers, the event is designed to inspire young fell runners and reward achievements.

The day began with running workshops where coaches from all over the country passed on their top tips and training.

An inspirational presentation was made by legendary runner Steve Birkinshaw.

Steve talked about starting his running adventure orienteering as a seven-year-old through 40 years of bogs, rocks, wind and, rain - winning adventure races, fell races, and orienteering events including over 20 wins in elite class mountain marathons, victories in the Lakeland 100 and the Dragon’s Back Race - the legendary five-day 300km run along the mountainous spine of Wales.

The event culminated in the trophy presentation.

Buxton AC Juniors won team silver having missed out on gold by only 0.1 of a point per race.

The juniors also received trophies for their bronze performance in the British Uphill Championships.

Helen Thornhill won gold in the under 19 girls category and Lauren Wilshaw in the under 13 girls.

The Buxton under 11 and under 9 Fun Runners also received an award for consistently turning out a team at each of thesix races.

The Buxton AC Fell team are made up of: Under 19 - Helen Thornhill and Dan Soles; Under 17 - Rebekah Heath, Sam Soles, Luke Mamczur, Jacob Winfield, Alex Ediker, Will Tighe, Joe Purvis, Elliot Meylan, Finn Moffat and Jacob Buckley; Under 15 - Heather Wilshaw, Amy Whelan, Ava Hazelhurst and Caleb Winfield; Under 13 - Lauren Wilshaw and Luke Guise; Under 11 - Molly Golden, Lucy Whelan and Edward Hazelhurst; Under 9 - Henry Hazelhurst and Jimmy Golden.

The juniors also had great performances at the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series Race at Biddolph with Lucy Bednall yet again coming in first girl in the Junior Race and Jake O’Donnell dominating the Fun Run.

Luke Mamczur in the junior race finished seventh overall and first Junior 15.

Ryan Rawlinson going from strength to strength came in 12th overall 3rd JM11.

Amy Whelan chased Lucy to finish in third girl overall 1st JF12, and Ben O’Donnell in came in a creditable, 21st boy, 4th JM12.

Also in the Fun Run Lucy Whelan came in fourth girl.

Buxton’s Helen Thornhill ran in the tough Gossop Fell Race “Up the Nab” to take victory in the ladies class.

Parkrunners Amy Whelan and Liam Jones turned out for Whaley Junior race on Sunday with Amy 1st girl and Liam 3rd under 10 boy.