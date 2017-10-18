Bond chases Dovedale Dash record

Dark Peak Fell Runners’ Stuart Bond is aiming to create a new record with a sixth win in the Dovedale Dash - a popular cross-country race held in a picturesque part of the southern Peak District - next month.

He was the winner of the 2016 Dash in a time of 27.02, making this his fifth Dash win, equalling the record.

The race will be held on Sunday, 5th November at 11am with the start and signing on at the marquee on Thorpe Pastures.

This year’s is the 61st annual Dash with most of the 4¾ mile course is over field and dale on rough paths and tracks and features the exciting and spectacular crossing of the River Dove at the Stepping Stones beauty spot.

Many of the keener runners spurn the queue for the easy crossing on the Stones and plunge through the river.

Parking for cars and coaches will be signposted on the day from the main road through Thorpe village.

From Ashbourne, follow signs to ‘Dovedale’ along the A515. From Buxton, turn right off the A515 at the Tissington/Thorpe crossroads, four miles north of Ashbourne.

Cars coming from Stoke or Leek should follow signs to ‘Ilam’ from the A52/A523 junction.

Last year circa 1,500 runners of all ages and capabilities competed.

First Lady and U18 girl last year was Elsbeth Grant, from Matlock AC, in a time of 31 mins and 30 secs.

The Dovedale Dash is a unique combination of a serious race and a fun run.

Many runners from local (and further away) running clubs compete every year and the Dovedale Dash often features in club championships and we often have big names in the line up.

But over half the runners enjoy the Dash as a great day out, an unforgettable event with lots of mud and the always exciting crossing through the river Dove

Some dress up in fancy dress, which adds to the atmosphere.

There are trophies for winners in the Open class, U18s, U14s, over-60s, women and locals, but as mentioned many people enter for the fun of the run.

There is a separate race for U10s, starting at 10am.

Entry is £8 on the day only with a reduction for U14s (£3), starting from 9am and there is no charge for parking.

The event is run on a voluntary basis and all profits go to charitable causes and the upkeep of the Thorpe Village Hall.