Arrows praised by coach

The Killamarsh Linbraze Arrows ended 2016 with a spirited performance in a 91-68 defeat by the experienced Thames Valley Cavaliers.

Joseph Baugh and Aaron Moseley combined for 30 points and the Arrows had four different scorers delivering double-figure point contributions.

Coach Jonny Kelly said: “This was an excellent performance against one of the league’s biggest franchises and while a defeat cannot ever be accepted, the players showed skill, determination and pride.”

Arrows struggled in the early stages as Cavaliers, with players with professional experience, raced into an 11–2 advantage.

Matt Wilson was the recipient of an Andreas Lycoudis assist for Arrows and baskets by home product Andreas Lycoudis saw them close the quarter trailing 24–14.

Aaron Moseley ignited the crowd in the second quarter with consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter, while Joseph Baugh blunted the Cavaliers with blocked shots and hustle plays as the Arrows narrowly lost the quarter 16–15 to trail 40-29.

In the third quarter Arrows played well. Aaron Moseley landed a pair of three-pointers as Cavaliers lead 65–53.

Arrows briefly threatened in the final quarter when James Kelly made a clever drive to the basket for a score. However, Cavaliers who edged clear, despite a closing basket from another Arrows product, Aidan Dennison.

Scorers: Aaron Moseley 16, Joseph Baugh 14, Andreas Lycoudis 11, Luke Parker 10, Denis Scott 6, James Kelly 3, Matt Wilson 2, Aidan Dennison 2, Nath Nembhard 2, and Paul Heymann 2.