Aiming to top podium for first time

High Peak rider Christian Iddon is out to spoil the party as the British Superbike Championship heads for its solitary overseas round at Assen, in the Netherlands, this weekend.

Iddon has shown his potential over the last two meetings, particularly in poor conditions.

The rider ran more than a second a lap faster than every other rider in the final race of the weekend at Silverstone, and set the fastest lap in free practice one at Oulton Park by almost three seconds.

Iddon, looking forward to the BSB Championship’s visit to the ‘cathedral of motorcycling’, said he was aiming for a so far elusive top step on the podium.

The TYCO BMW racer has had a second and three thirds this season.

“(I am) really looking forward to Assen,” agreed Iddon.

“I think everyone does. I think it’s one of everyone’s favourite circuits on the calendar.

“I’m pretty certain that it’s the scene of my first ever win in a British championship road-race class — Supersport.

“(In the) last few rounds we’ve had really good pace, probably the best pace we’ve had all year.

“Basically we need to right the wrongs and do the best we can as always.

“I know the team’s fired up for a strong end to the year, and so am I.”