Macdonell pens new one-year deal

Charlie Macdonell has signed a new one-year contract that will allow him to resume his studies before joining up with Derbyshire for the 2018 season. The batsman will resume his studies at Durham University this winter and represent Durham MCCU in their first-class schedule, before returning to the Derbyshire in May for the rest of 2018.

The 22-year-old hit 447 runs in the Second XI Championship this summer, including a top-score of 149 against Lancashire in April.

He made his Specsavers County Championship debut for Derbyshire against Essex in August 2016. In total, he has played six first-class matches, scoring 325 runs at an average of 46 and a top score of 91.