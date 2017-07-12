Late drama, but Buxton held to a winning draw

Buxton battled hard for a winning draw against Darley Dale in Division Six North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

The game started well for Buxton as Joel Frohwein and Alex Hawley put on a solid opening stand of 69 before Hawley was caught off the bowling of Johnson for 27.

Three more wickets quickly followed, as T. Griffin, H. Griffin and Poole were dismissed for a combined total of only one run between them. Frohwein then completed a fine half century but was bowled by Johnson soon after for 56.

This brought Sollis and Cafferky to the crease, and the two of them looked to be rebuilding the innings comfortably until their partnership was curtailed by a dubious piece of running which cost the wicket of Sollis for 15.

Cafferky soon followed for 18 to leave Buxton struggling at 124-7.

An attacking cameo of 21 from Fran Slater, as well as contributions from Simcox (12) and Phil Slater (9*) pushed the away side to a competitive total of 167 all out, with Johnson the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 4-23.

Buxton were unable to take early wickets, despite some disciplined bowling from Simcox and Smith.

The breakthrough finally came in the 12th over, as Frohwein took a difficult catch at first slip off the bowling of Smith to remove Marsden for 21.

At 83-1, Darley Dale looked to be cruising towards an easy victory. However, the hosts found it difficult to score freely as the innings progressed, thanks to the bowling of Fran Slater and Matt Poole.

The pressure eventually told with two wickets in three overs as Poole had Watts LBW for 34 before bowling Jordan for a duck to leave Buxton back on top.

With 10 overs left and seven wickets still remaining, it looked like Buxton were running out of time, although wickets in consecutive overs from Poole and F. Slater gave the Bucks hope of victory.

Opener Shaw still stood in their way but his watchful innings of 43 was brought to an end after he stood on his stumps, meaning Slater finished with impressive figures of 10-5-17-2.

Poole took three more wickets, including one in a dramatic final over, to cap off a masterful spell of bowling with figures of 14-0-43-6.

Buxton came agonisingly close to sealing the win as the penultimate delivery saw the ball loop in the air and land on the ground perfectly between three fielders.

This meant Darley Dale finished on 142-9 and Buxton came away with a winning draw.

Buxton 2nds were beaten at home by Clay Cross Works 1sts.

The visitors batted first and finished their overs on 286-6, Dan Capell being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 28 runs.

In reply Buxton lost regular wickets and were eventually all out for 147, Ravi Kumar continuing his good form with 33 not out.

Buxton 3rds lost at home to Belper Meadows 3rds.

Belper batted first and there were wickets for juniors Harrison Turner and Noah McCahill in their total of 266-5. Buxton’s reply never got going against accurate bowling.

Buxton U19s kicked off their ECB T20 U19s National Cup campaign with a home match against Hathersage.

Hathersage won the toss and elected to bowl, but early wickets fell and it was left to Harry Griffin (25) and Fran Slater (15) to help steady the ship. When the pair eventually fell wickets continued to fall and despite 16 from Cameron Smith, Buxton limped to what looked like a below par 93.

The stand out bowler for Hathersage was Rahmanullah Mohammadullah who picked up 3-24 off four overs.

Hathersage got off to a positive start in their run chase with a quickfire 36 from Harrison Vinall, which seemed to remove any Buxton hope.

However, with the introduction of spin the game turned on its head with fantastic spells of bowling by Alex Hawley (3-16 from four overs) and Daniel Capell (2-6 off three overs), who was aided by a stunning catch on the boundary from Hawley.

With the Hathersage batting line up collapsing, Buxton held their nerve and pulled off an unlikely victory with some good tight bowling as Hathersage fell from 63-1 to 81-7, and they eventually fell six runs short of the target.