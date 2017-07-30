Just one Mills batsman makes double figures in run-chase

Have your say

Lowly New Mills were bundled out for just 43 as they lost at Tintwistle in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire League.

On a day when heavy rain in the lead-up to Saturday’s matches left some grounds unfit for play, New Mills looked to have done a good job with the ball.

They restricted the home side to 108 all out with Mark Birchenall taking four for 20 from 10 overs to lead the wicket-taking.

Daniel Holmes had made the early in-roads, dismissing both openers as he claimed two for 12 from six overs to leave the home side on 23 for two.

Birchenall then took over before Ashley Burgess wrapped up the tail with three for nine from four overs.

The middle-order provided the runs for the home side with Ryan Nixon top-scoring on 24.

At that point, third from bottom New Mills looked to be on course for their fourth win of the season.

But the visitors’ batsmen struggled in reply.

Opener Scott Mills struck 11, including one boundary, but when he was dismissed with the score on 16 New Mills’ run-chase went downhill.

No other batsmen reached double figures as the visitors lost by 65 runs.

Elsewhere, Dinting chose to bat as they travelled to Woodley and went on to make 205 for seven thanks to Matt Coleman (62) and Mike Parker (48).

Conor Cranwell took four for 59 for the home side, as they moved third after going on to complete an eight-wicket victory.

George Hill helped Woodley make light work of their target as he hit 13 sixes and nine fours on his way to an unbeaten 138.

Hayfield were asked to bat as they entertained second-from-bottom Hadfield with Russ Evans striking 77, Gaz Davies hitting 83 and Julian Burgess adding 41 as the home side totalled 247 for five.

Liam Doyle took three for 65 for Hadfield, who were dismissed for 166 in reply to lose by 81 runs.

Doyle also led with the bat, scoring 37 when opening the innings.

Jonny Tranter added 34 and Ryan Murray hit 31.

Dove Holes, who were invited to bat by visiting Broadbottom, posted 178 for nine.

Dan Jones top-scored with 54, while Seb Croft took four for 33 for Broadbottom.

In reply, Aaron Walsh struck 36 before Chris Cheetham-Roberts and John Dodd combined to lead the visitors to a seven-wicket win.

Chedetham-Roberts was unbeaten on 76 and Dodd also made an unbeaten half-century.

Leaders Hawk Green (147) lost to second-placed Mottram by 64 runs.