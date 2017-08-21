Hitman Kinsley gets back to basics as champions are matched for 12 heats

Have your say

National League champions Birmingham Surestop Brummies won 51-39 at Buxton Speedway on Sunday, but the victory was not as comfortable as the scoreline might suggest.

Up to heat 13 it was far from easy for the visiting riders.

Photo by Ian Charles: Ryan Kinsley (Red) leads Taylor Hampshire (Yellow/Black) Buxton Hitmen v Birmingham Surestop Brummies, Travel Plus National League 20 August 2017

Despite going eight points down early on, some astute tactical moves by stand-in team manager, 17-year-old Josh Moss, saw the Hitmen claw back vital points.

After heat 12 the score was locked at 36-36.

That was largely down to a fantastic performance by reserve Ryan Kinsley, scoring paid 12 from six rides.

Kinsley admitted that he went back to basics at the meeting.

Photo by Ian Charles: Ryan Kinsley (Blue) leads Layne Cupitt (White) and Lee Geary (Red) Buxton Hitmen v Birmingham Surestop Brummies, Travel Plus National League 20 August 2017

“I didn’t have such a great meeting last time out here and decided to go back to what I knew,” he said.

Kinsley, who is something of a larger track specialist, added: “This bike set-up suits the smaller tracks and I think it will suit other tracks in the league too.”

Meanwhile team Mmnager Moss enjoyed his afternoon at the helm.

“‘It can be tough, especially at home when I have other duties to fit in,” he said.

Photo by Ian Charles: Matt Williamson (Red) leads Kyle Bickley (White) and Ryan Kinsley (Blue) Buxton Hitmen v Birmingham Surestop Brummies, Travel Plus National League 20 August 2017

“I enjoyed it and we had a great team spirit.

“I think the boys appreciated it and I enjoyed the experience, but I’ll be glad to see Jason (Pipe) back.”

Eventually the Brummies top two triumphed and the last three heats were maximum victories for the visitors. Ex-Buxton star Liam Carr scored a faultless 15-point maximum and he was well backed by Jack Parkinson-Blackburn, who was also unbeaten by the opposition all meeting.

Buxton skipper Tom Woolley, who had the race of the day in heat 12, beating Kyle Bickley, was left bemoaning what might have been.

“We gave them a close meeting today and it was a pity Matt (Williamson) struggled.

“He has been on fire just recently and if he had scored like he has been we could have taken them.”

Buxton are next at home on 10th September, when Kent Kings visit Hi-Edge.

BUXTON 39: Ryan Kinsley 11+1, Tony Atkin 9, Tom Woolley 8, Matt Williamson 6, Sam Woolley 2+1, Lee Geary 2+1, Jamie Halder 1+1.

BIRMINGHAM 51: Liam Carr 15, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 13+2, Kyle Bickley 10, Layne Cupitt 8+2, Taylor Hampshire 4+1, Alex Spooner 1, David Mason R/R.