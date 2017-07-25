High Peak sports day reaches new heights... in fun!

More than 50 High Peak Athletics Club members showcased their talents at this year’s sports day, organised by the club.

Athletes from the age of five upwards took part in the event at Harpur Hill School on Saturday, July 15.

Despite the drizzle, the enthusiasm of the young athletes to compete in a fun and fair spirit wasn’t at all dampened.

The games were officially opened by the Mayor of High Peak, Matthew Stone, who manned the starting horn for the first event – the sprint races.

Soon the first medals were being won in the U9s, U10-11s and U12s year plus age categories.

The next event was the egg and spoon race. Over a testing 100m distance, some eggs were dropped but many of the young athletes showed great balance and co-ordination in getting to the end.

The mayor competed in the egg and spoon, his only event of the day, and had instant success coming home first in his age group.

The children had the first opportunity to show how they could work in teams in the wheelbarrow race and later in the three legged race.

Other events held at the sports day were the traditional sack race, the Howler javelin, the 800-metre race, and the backwards race, where some of the children demonstrated its possible to run as fast going the wrong way as it is going the right way.

The tug of war event proved highly competitive, as was the parents sprint races. The games were rounded off by the messiest event of the day - eggthrowing, where teams of two attempt to throw a real egg to each other over an increasing distance.

An organiser said: “All in all great fun was had by the High Peak AC children and parents alike; this was a real opportunity for some of the children who are too young or don’t usually compete in the club competitions to show their athletic skills and maybe even win a medal, as well as impress the High Peak mayor.”

HPAC is an athletics club aimed at juniors aged 7-16, with the opportunity to compete in track and field, cross country and a sports hall competition.

To find out more about the club visit visit www.highpeakac.com.