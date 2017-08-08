Hadfield slump to Woodley loss in Division One

Have your say

Players in the Intersport Monkhouse Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League played dodge the rain showers as much as they did cricket last weekend.

In Division One Woodley travelled to Hadfield and elected to bat having won the toss, posting 188-9 thanks to 54 from G Hill as Liam Doyle took 4-37.

Hadfield then slumped to 66 all out as Conor Cranwell took 5-29 and Mike Mallett 4-29.

Broadbottom smashed 296-6 batting first at home to Old Glossop, Aaron Walsh with 84 and Ryan Welsh 107.

Seb Croft then took 4-55 as Old Glossop were all out for just 91.

Hawk Green were 211 all out batting first at Buxworth, Jack Needham with 51, Josh Unsworth 39 and Josh Hampson 32.

Buxworth struggled in reply and could only make 66 all out.

Dinting were all out for 134 as they were asked to bat by visiting Dove Holes, Mark Stringer with 30 as S Critchlow took 3-17.

D Jones then hit 58 as Dove Holes lost three wickets with the score tied before finally securing a three wicket win on 135-7.

Hayfield were asked to bat by hosts New Mills, going on to make 199-8 with Dave Aldidge hitting 49, Gareth Davies 37 and Julian Burgess 35 while S Kilner took 4-25.

Mark Birchenall then made 40 but H Woods (3-37) helped restrict the home side to 152-8.

Mottram batted first at home to Tintwistle and posted a massive 274-2, A Metcalfe with 74, Oliver Andrew 109 and J Irons an unbeaten 58.

In reply Tintwistle struggled to 174-9 with Karl Handforth making 77.

Division Two’s Whaley Bridge were asked to bat by visiting Chapel, making 235-4 thanks to 65 from G Holden, Luke Schofields 31, Lee Jones with 64 and 54 from D Ryan.

H Holden then took 4-26 as Chapel struggled to 85 all out.

In Division Three Dove Holes batted first as they entertained Dinting, posting 233-6 thanks to 59 from M Johnson and 39 from A Critchlow.

Dinting were then all out for just 55, Jim Brotherton with 40 as D Waterhouse took 5-4.

Offerton were 74 all out batting first at home to Buxworth in Division Four, D Bedworth taking 4-18 and T Johnson 3-25.

Mark Drabble then hit 38 and Ken Bradbury 31 not out as Buxworth eased to 78-2.

Compstall posted 103-8 batting first at home to Hadfield, J Patel with 43.

In reply Mike Hawkin rolled back the years to take figures of 5-29, assisted by 3-25 from D Davies as Hadfield fell short of the required total on 81 all out.