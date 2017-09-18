Funding gives chance to help develop Futsal in the county

The Football Association and Football Foundation have launched a £300,000 fund aimed at developing the sport of Futsal in Derbyshire.

Futsal is a five-a-side game, normally played on a flat indoor pitch with hockey-sized goals and a size-four ball that has a reduced bounce.

County FAs, youth football leagues, youth Futsal leagues, schools (excluding primary level), senior colleges and sixth-forms in Derbyshire are being encouraged to apply for a Futsal starter pack, which includes Futsal-specific equipment including goals, balls and bibs, as well as FA accredited coaching and refereeing courses.

The packs are designed to adapt to existing sports halls, playgrounds and other hard-surface facilities.

Michael Skubala, England Futsal head coach, said: “Through our partnership with the Football Foundation, the fund is a fantastic way to start to grow the sport.”

Applications close on Friday, 6th October. To apply for a Futsal starter pack, go to the Football Foundation website.