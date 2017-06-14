Striker Smith signs for the Bucks as squad takes shape

Striker Sam Smith became the latest addition to Buxton’s squad this week as a return to pre-season training edges ever closer.

The Rotherham-born 6ft 3in frontman joins from Alfreton Town where he spent the last two seasons, having prevsiously played for Ossett Town, Parkgate and Worksop Parramore.

He scored seven times for Alfreton in the National League North last season, helping the Reds avoid relegation.

And Bucks boss Martin McIntosh was pleased to have him on board.

He said: “We lost a very good player in Brad Grayson to Mickleover so I was keen to find a replacement and am delighted to have signed Sam.

“He had offers from five other clubs but opted for us which is great to see. He’s young and keen and I often prefer to have players like that rather than much older players who are just playing for the money.”

Also signed up for next season is midfielder Brad Abbott, who signed from Barnsley last summer and was a regular in the Bucks’ first team.

McIntosh added: “In my opinion Brad’s the best midfielder in the division of his age and was key for us last season. He will eventually play at a higher level but we’re delighted to keep him here now.”

Buxton’s players are due to return for pre-season training on July 1 with McIntosh keen to still add more faces to his squad.

Last season’s encouraging form has meant the Scot has been reluctant to make widespread changes, aside from those forced upon him by player departures, including that of left-back Jamie Green who has joined Handsworth Parramore in the NCEL.

He said: “This is the most organised I’ve ever been at this stage of the summer but I’m still on the lookout for players in key positions, particularly with one or two having left.

“We’ve been really busy and will have a look at some trialists too but are well ahead of the game which is a great position to be in.”