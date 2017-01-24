Sponsorship boost for young footballers

Furness Vale business Centro Consulting has backed New Mills Juniors Under-9s.

They have provided sponsorship to provide tracksuits for the youngsters.

Under-9s manager Dave Lee said: “We are very grateful as the lads look professional when they turn up for games — and are able to keep warm at training sessions during the winter .

The under-9s play in the High Peak Junior Football League, based in Glossop. All matches are played at a central location.

The 12-strong squad plays seven-a-side football every Sunday with training on Friday evenings on an artificial pitch at New Mills AFC.

The club welcomes sponsorship from local companies and is currently looking for new recruits for its under-13s and under-14s squads.

Go to www.newmillsjuniors.co.uk/club for details.