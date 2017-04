Buxton and Stourbridge played out a 1-1 draw at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday as both sides aimed to enhance their play-off prospects.

Niall Doran gave the Bucks a fourth minute lead but Luke Benbow’s strike just before half-time ensured the spoils were shared.

Buxton FC v Stourbridge, Niall Doran celebrates his goal

Photos by Jason Chadwick.