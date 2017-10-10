Sherriff lays law down for Millers’ first away win in 13 months

A double strike by Dennis Sherriff earned relieved New Mills a surprise success and their first away victory in the Hallmark Security (North-West Counties) League since September 2016.

Having put a poor month behind them with an impressive ten-goal blitz in the Derbyshire Cup in midweek, the Millers carried on that form against previously unbeaten Litherland REMYCA. And an unexpected 2-1 victory ended the nine-match unbeaten start to the campaign by the hosts.

The decision by manager Calum Sykes to bring Sherriff into the side proved to be an inspired one, and he almost gave New Mills the lead in the tenth minute with a dipping shot that clipped the bar before flying to safety.

Both sides created more chances in an even, but goalless, opening period, with Josh Hamilton and Colin Quirk going close for Litherland, but George Blackwell and Nathan Neequaye not far off breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

Moments into the second half, the home side did go in front as the diminutive Hamilton punished the Millers for losing concentration. And the travelling supporters could have been forgiven for fearing the opening of the floodgates at that point, having failed to see their side win on the road for so long.

But under Sykes, they seem to be made of sterner stuff and poured forward in search of an equaliser that arrived on 63 minutes as the result of a fine move. Blackwell, who enjoyed another fabulous performance on the left flank, picked out Sherriff with a low cross and ‘The Lawman’ fired across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

Litherland responded well, but they paid for not capitalising on their dominance when the Millers grabbed a dramatic winner ten minutes from time. Bobby Lofthouse picked out a wonderful pass for Blackwell to run on to and the winger’s delivery was of equal quality, finding Sherriff, who took a touch before producing another devastating finish.

As the shellshocked hosts hit back in the closing stages, New Mills’s rearguard, led by skipper Warren Gaskin, held firm for the finest win of boss Sykes’s win at Church Lane so far, which moved them back up to tenth in the First Division table.