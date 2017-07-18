Russell and Riley rejoin Glossop NE revolution

Glossop North End will begin the 2017/18 Evo-Stik North Division season away at Goole AFC, with two more additions to the squad.

A new-look Glossop side will make the 130-mile round trip to start their campaign on Saturday, August 12th.

It has been a summer of change at Glossop with the arrival of new managers Paul Phillips and Steve Halford.

The management duo have gone about rebuilding the squad since their appointments this pre-season.

The last week has seen defender Matt Russell and striker Kyle Riley commit themselves to the club for the upcoming campaign.

Russell spent three seasons with the club but left at the end of the 2015/16 season and spent the last campaign at 1874 Northich.

While Riley was part of Chris Willcock’s squad in the 2013/14 season but has now returned to Surrey Street.

They follow Jay Gorton, Liam Brownhill, Chris Baguley and Alex Honeyball through the entrance door this summer.

Glossop have made a steady start to their pre-season fixtures, drawing 2-2 at Cheadle Town on July 5th and beating Chadderton 6-2 on Saturday.

They face travel to Silverlands on Saturday (July 22nd) to take on Buxton for the High Peak Cup and four more friendlies over the coming weeks before the big kick off.

While Goole are first up for Glossop, they are at home to Clitheroe on August 15th before the first taste of cup football on August 19th.

Mossley the visitors to Surrey Street for that FA Cup Preliminary Round tie.

For a full list of fixtures visit www.glossopnorthendafc.co.uk.