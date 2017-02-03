Rumour Mill: Manchester United to make fresh move for Benfica’s Victor Lindelhof

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is tracking Monaco’s 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe. (The Mirror)

Bayern Munich are the latest club to express an interest in signing Tottenham star Dele Alli. (The Times)

Real Madrid want to sign out-of-favour Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero the summer. (The Sun)

West Ham will make a move for Manchester City’s England goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer. (The Sun)

Roberto Mancini is in line to take over at West Ham if Slaven Bilic can’t lift the Hammers’ form in the second half of the season. (The Mirror)

Uruguay defender Martin Caceres, who has been linked with Chelsea and Southampton, is poised to join AC Milan. (Calciomercato.it.)

Manchester United will make another move for Benfica’s Victor Lindelhof at the end of the season after missing out on the defender in January. United will make £130m available to manager Jose Mourinho for the deal. (Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail)

Scott Brown is set to continue his Scotland career after Gordon Strachan revealed he is preparing to include the midfielder in his squad for games against Canada and Slovenia next month. (The Scotsman)

The FA is set to offer Frank Lampard a pathway into management after the 38 year old announced his retirement. (Daily Mail)