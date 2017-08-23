McIntosh wants a big response from Buxton players

Martin McIntosh is looking for a big response from his Buxton FC players this Saturday when Halesowen Town visit Silverlands.

The Bucks are yet to register a home win this season in the Evo-Stik Premier after defeats to Lancaster City on opening day and Shaw Lane on Tuesday night.

The 2-0 loss to Shaw Lane followed a comprehensive 4-1 victory away at current table toppers Stafford Rangers, who have taken nine points from a possible 12 so far.

McIntosh said: “It was chalk and cheese. It was a fantastic performance on Saturday, especially after losing two players through injury after about 15 minutes.

“We just had a great afternoon. We had Liam Hardy back, he scored two, Sam Smith was back and he scored and there was a brilliant goal from Niall Doran.

“We could have scored more. It really was a magnificent performance.

“We should have been flying and full of confidence going into last night but unfortunately it was the complete opposite. It was ever so disappointing for us and the fans.

“For the first time in a long, long time I feel like I need to apologise to the fans for the performance. It really was very below par.”

McIntosh’s men take on Halesowen this Saturday who themselves have won just one of their four opening fixtures of the season, losing the other three.

“Halesowen are a team on paper people would think we should beat at home but no; we should have beaten Lancaster at home and done better against Shaw Lane,” said McIntosh.

“On paper means nothing. We’ve got to show a performance with energy, enthusiasm and desire and show that to them on Saturday because I owe them that and they owe them that after Tuesday night’s performance.

“We need a drastic improvement in performance and if we do that coupled with cutting out really bad individual mistakes - I think we’ve conceded four goals at home and all of them have been our doing.

“I’ve not seen anyone come up against us who have had to work for their goals. They’ve been gifted. I don’t criticise people personally or publicly but we have to sort these mistakes out or you can’t win football matches.”