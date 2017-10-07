McIntosh says confidence high at Buxton after three successive wins

Martin McIntosh was a happy manager on Saturday after his Buxton side claimed their third win in a week — their second at home in five days in the league.

Buxton’s 2-1 success over Marine was their third at Silverlands this season in the Evostik Premier after a disappointing run of home results and took them up to 13th.

“It has been a good week, three wins and all at home,” said McIntosh. “It is amazing what seven days in football does for you. Our confidence is high at the moment.”

“The wins have not been convincing, but we have stuck to it right to the end. We are grinding teams down at the moment and I am delighted with the commitment.”

Liam Hardy came off the substitutes’ bench to grab the winner in the 59th minute after Luke Hinsley levelled on the half-hour against the struggling visitors.

McIntosh agreed the impact of Hardy highlighted the benefit of having a good squad at the club.

“The depth of squad is probably as good as I have had here thanks to the chairman and the board of directors,” he said.

“We have a strongish squad, which is great for us. I have got more options on the bench, which I have never really had before.

“While we are in the FA Cup hopefully we can hang on to all these players and the squad can stay strong.”

McIntosh said his side got their rewards for sticking to their task, despite Marine creating a few chances to level.

“Overall I don’t think (keeper) Jan Budtz had an awful lot to do all afternoon.

“Defensively we looked reasonable. You always want a clean sheet, but I thought we defended well today.”

The vocal support from the fans was also praised by McIntosh, who said he thought Buxton’s FA Cup run had helped to bring in supporters.

Buxton face Conference Premier side Gateshead on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round, hoping to advance to the first round proper.

McIntosh called on the fans to “get behind Buxton and give them some noise” against Gateshead for what is sure to be a big day at Silverlands.

He added: “The first two games of the season we lost. Since then we have won 10 games out of 14.

“If in the next 14 games I get 10 wins I will be delighted.

“A lot of fans were unhappy with how we were playing, but it was only three defeats. We have responded and I am very happy.”