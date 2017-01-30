McIntosh rues ‘uncharacteristic’ errors as Bucks drop points

Manager Martin McIntosh lamented the errors that cost Buxton victory over Warrington Town on Saturday - but was quick to praise his side’s overall performance.

The Bucks conceded two late goals against ten-man Warrington to see a 3-1 lead turn into a 3-3 draw, the visitors also missing a penalty in the closing stages.

Buxton FC v Warrington, Liam Hardy

But while McIntosh was frustrated to have seen victory slip away, he was keen to look at the bigger picture.

He said: “Apart from the first five minutes and the last five minutes, I thought we were outstanding.

“But the game lasts for 90 minutes, or a while longer in this instance, and in the end it’s been some uncharacteristic errors that have cost us.

“The players didn’t need me to tell them what had gone wrong, they were all devastated afterwards and me laying into them wouldn’t have been any use. Credit also has to go to Warrington though who did well to put the pressure on us and come back to get a point with ten men.

“It’s a sickener, but the important thing is to look at the bigger picture. We are third with a long way still to go and whilst we could look back and regret dropping these points at the end, equally the point we got could be crucial.”