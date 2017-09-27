McIntosh positive about future despite double loss

Buxton boss Martin McIntosh was keen to keep a sense of perspective this week despite his side falling to two defeats in four days.

A 2-1 loss at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Whitby Town at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Tuesday.

That leaves Buxton 14th in the table with 11 games played, but while McIntosh is disappointed at how the season has panned out so far, he’s far from panicking just yet.

He said: “It’s obviously been frustrating because in some games we’ve been magnificent and in others we’ve been about as far from what I expect from my teams as we can be.

“But we’ve only played 11 games and have matches in hand on teams too and in a tight division it doesn’t take too much to climb up the table.

“Our home form is my biggest frustration, particularly having been so outstanding at home last season.

“Despite having largely the same squad, things aren’t clicking like they are on the road. Perhaps teams are coming with a different mentality towards us now but it’s something we need to put right.”

In a long, hard season, assessing how things might pan out in the future after just 11 games is a difficult challenge, but McIntosh knows the division well and what to expect.

He said: “You’ve got very good sides that are sitting around us in mid-table and who you’d expect to push on before long, and others who are in the top four or five who are probably amazed they’re where they are.

“Expectations need to be managed. Because we had a good year last year it’s easy for people to expect us to be at the top end straight away but it’s far from that simple.

“The fans have every right to be upset at the moment but I won’t be making wholesale changes - I picked this squad and I stand by them.

“Lots would kill to be in this position, just a few points off the top placings and in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, so we’ll soldier on.”

Attention now turns to the FA Cup and a home clash with Evo-Stik Division One South side Alvechurch on Saturday.

The visitors sit seventh in the league after promotion last season and won at Grantham Town in the last round.

McIntosh said: “Any team that scores four at Grantham is clearly going to be a threat so we’ll be very wary.

“They might look at our home form and fancy it but from our point of view it’s a good chance to get our fourth home win in all competitions.

“It’s a good chance to start building momentum. Teams often struggle to settle early on due to the sheer number of games being played and only Shaw Lane appear to have had any consistency up to now, so there’s lots of time for us to ensure we push up the table, and progress in the FA Cup would be fantastic too.”

Should Saturday’s tie be drawn then Buxton will visit Alvechurch for the replay during next week, otherwise they will head to Witton Albion on Tuesday night.